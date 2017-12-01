Anorak | The Daily Mail’s List Of Things That Give You Cancer: From A To Z

The Daily Mail’s List Of Things That Give You Cancer: From A To Z
SCARE Stories in the Daily Mail – here’s a list of things that give you cancer:
AFTERNOONS – here
AIR TRAVELhttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-200443/Frequent-fliers-raise-cancer… and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-591109/Cancer-risk-frequent-fliers….
ALCOHOLhttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-147083/Drink-day-increases-breast-can… and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-471910/Bowel-cancer-danger-just-gla…
ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-55023/Cancer-causing-chemicals-soy-sauce.html
BAGELS – here
BEING A BLACK PERSON http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1064547/Black-men-times-likely-pros… and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-508753/Black-women-develop-breast-c…
BELTS – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2439962/Wearing-tight-belt-throat-cancer-Constricting-waistbands-cause-acid-reflux–increasing-risk-disease.html
BROCCOLI – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2259280/Superfoods-make-cancer-MORE-likely-says-pioneer-DNA-study.html?ito=feeds-newsxml
CANDLE-LIT DINNERS – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1207726/Candles-release-scents-laced-cancer-chemicals-warn-scientists.html#ixzz0dufFps6a
CANNABIS – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-146853/Why-cannabis-greater-cancer-risk-tobacco.html
CATS: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2019170/Can-cat-cancer-Parasite-bellies-linked-brain-tumours.html
CHEESE (CHEDDAR) – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4322418/How-cheddar-cream-cheese-breast-cancer.html
CHILDLESSNESS http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/columnists/article-474820/SUZANNE-MOORE-Im-sick-told-fault.html
CHILDREN’S FOODhttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-201390/Health-warning-childrens-food.html
CHIMNEY SWEEPING: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-3293707/Revealed-116-things-cause-CANCER-according-world-health-experts.html
COCAINE – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1267864/Drug-dealers-add-cancer-causing-chemical-cocaine-maximise-profits.html
CONTRACEPTIVE PILLShttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-181273/Cancer-risk-45-higher-Pill.html
DADS: http://www.anorak.co.uk/431859/tabloids/daily-mail-scare-story-dad-gives-you-cancer.html/
DEPRESSION http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2442249/Depression-triple-risk-developing-Parkinsons-disease-scientists-say.html
DILDOS – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2611376/These-toys-arent-sharing-How-sex-aids-spread-cancer-causing-HPV-virus-partners.html
EGYPTIAN MOOBS – here
ENGLISH BREAKFASThttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1049142/Traditional-English-fry-raise-risk-bowel-cancer-63-cent.html
FREQUENT FLYING – here
GADGETS http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-3772629/Cancer-cases-children-40-20-years.html
HAIRDRYERS http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-3772629/Cancer-cases-children-40-20-years.html
HOLIDAYS – http://www.anorak.co.uk/400678/tabloids/the-daily-mail-lifestyle-gives-you-cancer.html/
KIDNEY TRANSPLATShttp://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-459097/TV-prize-kidney-carries-risk-cancer.html
KINDER bars – http://www.anorak.co.uk/436477/tabloids/scare-stories-nutella-and-kinder-eggs-give-ambassador-farages-guests-cancer.html/
LIFESTYLE – http://www.anorak.co.uk/400678/tabloids/the-daily-mail-lifestyle-gives-you-cancer.html/
LIFESTYLE – here
LIVER TRANSPLANTS http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-207838/Cancer-liver-transplant-killed-husband.html
LONG FINGERS http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2439430/Why-long-fingers-mean-youre-likely-depressed-small-ears-make-prone-kidney-disease.html
MIDDLE CLASS – here
MISSING A PERIOD – here
NUCLEAR POWER (there is no hint of irony in this article)http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-42066/New-study-links-nuclear-sites-c…
NUTELLA http://www.anorak.co.uk/436477/tabloids/scare-stories-nutella-and-kinder-eggs-give-ambassador-farages-guests-cancer.html/
POWER LINES – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-3772629/Cancer-cases-children-40-20-years.html
POVERTY – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/columnists/article-474820/SUZANNE-MOORE-Im-sick-told-fault.html
ROAST POTATOES – http://www.anorak.co.uk/436735/tabloids/scare-stories-roast-potatoes-give-you-cancer.html/
SUBWAY (six-inch bacon sub) – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/food/article-3518150/The-healthy-high-street-breakfasts-nearly-sugar-coke.html
TABLET COMPUTERS – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2194806/Using-mobile-phones-tablets-bed-affecting-sleep-warn-scientists.html
WINE – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2096711/Oral-cancer-risk-trebles-just-glasses-wine-day.html
WORCESTER SAUCE – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-338899/Dye-alert-spreads-school-meals.html
ZEBRA TOYS – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2439656/Start-Your-Senses-Zebra-toy-recalled-cancer-risk.html
