Anorak | The stupidity of policing by degree

The stupidity of policing by degree

Can education improve everything? The Mail reports on plans for all new police officers to need a degree. In the old days would-be coppers were simply handed a form on which it was written, “If you can read this, you’re over-qualified.”

The latest move by the College of Policing is for budding plods to study policing at university, complete a conversion course if they graduated in another subject, or do a three-year ‘degree apprenticeship’.

It’s absurd, of course. This need for every job to require a degree simply adds more guff to the education bubble and makes loadsa cash for colleges. The actual job – the doing part – improves not a jot.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 16th, December 2016