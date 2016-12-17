Anorak | Arsenal balls: Sanchez is happy to deliver an ultimatum

Arsenal balls: Sanchez is happy to deliver an ultimatum

Amid all the guff about Alexis Sanchez being offered £400,000-a-minute to play in a Chinese shopping mall, Arsenal’s 27-year-old forward says he is very happy in North London. So he’ll sign a new deal and stay at the club? “It really doesn’t depend on me [but] if they want to show confidence in me,” he tells Sky Sports, which headlines the words, “Alexis Sanchez admits the onus is on Arsenal in contract tug-of-war.”

Someone should tell Sanchez that ‘no comment’ is always a comment. He says: “I’ve told my agent I don’t want to speak about this too much when all the rumours are going around – it can distract a player from their main focus of concentration… I’ve got an agent who deals with all of this… I’ve told my agent I don’t want to speak about this sort of thing.”

So why agree to an interview with Sky? Is this interview part of Sanchez’s negotiating tactics?

To the Sun this is a “shock ultimatum”. Sanchez just wants money. Lots and lots and lots of money. If Arsenal pay him what he wants he’ll kiss the badge. If not, 100 men and a dog (sandwich) will get the befit of his brilliance in the Chinese Super League.

The Sun’s “Show Me The Money” headline makes Sanchez sound like a greedy so-and-so. But football is all about the talent getting their dues. If he’s worth it, Arsenal will need to cough up. The Mail says the club have offered him £180,000-a-week. He wants £240,000.

But is money all Sanchez wants? “I enjoy the relationship with the fans. I want to achieve more for them,” says Sanchez. “I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League.”

And if Arsenal wants to win the big tin pots, too, they’ll have to hang on their prize asset.

Mike Kritharis

