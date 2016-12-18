Anorak | Arsenal: Ozil ball watching against Manchester City (video)

Arsenal: Ozil ball watching against Manchester City (video)

Football used to be a funny old game. Nowadays it’s just a moneymaking machine. Just take Mesut Ozil, the Arsenal player the Gunners bought for £42.5m Is he hungry? Is he desperate to win? The talk has been all about him extending his Arsenal contract and securing a massive hike in his already massive wages.

Ozil has talent. But does he have desire? Does his ossified manager, Arsenal Wenger, inspire him to run through brick walls for the cause?

This is Ozil playing against Manchester City. He wouldn’t run though a puddle:

Ozil just ball watching pic.twitter.com/wJKFRjL2Xg — DAVW (@Goalskjaer) December 18, 2016

You can’t buy passion.

Anorak

Posted: 18th, December 2016 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink