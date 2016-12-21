Anorak | Berlin massacre stuffing: why the ‘truck nut’ did it

Berlin massacre stuffing: why the ‘truck nut’ did it

After the “slaughter” (Daily Express) by a “truck nut” (Daily Star) at a Christmas market in Berlin, the Star surveys the “carnage” (Daily Mail) and declares on its front page: “Murdering scum told: Get stuffed just like the turkey.” That is ‘turkey’ with the small ‘k’. The Star doesn’t do subtle. But it nails it. ‘Defiant Brits have stuck two fingers up to Christmas terror,” says the paper, “and told them ‘You can get stuffed”.’

Over pages 4 and 5, the Star repeats its seasonal message: “XMAS KILLERS CAN GET STUFFED.”

Brilliant, isn’t it. Spot on.

At least one of the killers who murdered so many as they shopped for seasonal bits and bobs is on the run. We don’t know why he / she and any accomplices did it. All we know is that 12 people are dead, including trucker Lukasz Urban. Rather than speculate, the Star makes a statement. Get stuffed. Perfect.

Over in the Mail, the focus is on fear. “So much for Peace and Goodwill to All Men,” says the paper below a picture of armed police guarding the nativity scene at Canterbury Cathedral. But who are the coppers on the look out for? Islamic State has, we’re told, claimed responsibility for the mass murder in Berlin. The Mail tells of “fears” IS will call a “lone wolf from any of the 400 militants who have returned here from fighting in the Middle East”. Not a lone wolf at all, then, rather a suspect whose part of a global murder cult on a mission from god. The paper adds, “Experts warned that a lone wolf attack would be very difficult to prevent.”

Readers are told that “special forces and police have rehearsed the very difficult task of stopping a vehicle running amok”.

It’s more ‘We’re stuffed’ than ‘Get stuffed’ in the Mail.

And the fear keeps coming.

“BRIT IS CELL LINKED TO TRUCK HORROR,” thunders the Sun on its front page. This cell “may have been groomed by IS commanders who plotted the Berlin massacre”. Or to put it another way, they may not have been. We have no idea. And what’s this ‘groomed’ balls? Is it right to harness the language of child sexual abuse – the county’s obsession – to describe grown men murdering strangers? Don’t give the bastards an excuse. They’re no victims. The Sun that once yelled ‘GOTCHA” as the enemy’s ship was holed has lost its swagger.

Over pages 6 and 7, we read that the “bungling cops” arrested the wrong man. The “true killer” is armed and still at large. Unless – get this – those famously inefficient Germans let him go in the hope he’d lead them to his ‘groomers’. Or right now he’s in a cell having secrets leached out of him? Or maybe because the Germans let so many migrants in unchecked they have no idea who they’re looking for? Maybe the killer is Hans from Bavaria? We don’t know. But it’s exciting to guess.

On page 8, we hear more of Lukasz Urban, the aforesaid Polish trucker. He is now “brave Lukasz” who “fought to the end”. We don’t know how he died. All we know is that he was stabbed and shot. But the media like to portray victims as heroic, so the man whose battered body was found in the truck that killed so many is kidnapped anew, this time to become the face of courage.

More fear on the Mirror’s cover. “TRUCK KILLER COULD STRIKE AGAIN,” chills the headline. He could. Will he?

On page 12, the Mirror tells its readers “hate can’t fight hate”. Maybe not. But if a jihadi is trying to kill you and yours, lobbing flowers at him will only be enough if they’re tied to a sharp brick atop an F16. The Mirror says we can “show solidarity with the victims by refusing to be infected by the poison of terrorism and not turning on each other or sharing the bigotry of those who destroy lives for paranoid political ends.”

We know nothing of the victims, save that they were murdered at the shops. Showing solidarity with the dead speaks only of the living’s needs. And the killer did it for political ends, not for militant Islam or because, as the papers says, he is a “maniac”? The Mirror is sure of that.

The paper than says the Far Right are milking the massacre. The paper’s angle is that if you now worry about migrants and militant Islam, you are on the same side as the Nazis. You’re a facist. Oh, get stuffed. Not feeling the love does not make you a deviant. Criticising Islam does not make you an Islamophobic race rioter-in-waiting. Warning us about our response to terror is absurd. It paints us as fools and untrustworthy. We won’t be “groomed” by extremists on any sort. We can think for ourselves.

The final word comes to readers via the Express: “I’ll destroy IS terrorists says Trump.” The US President-elect says the people behind the massacre should be “eradicated from the face of the Earth”. He adds: “ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians… as part of their global jihad.”

So much for the stuff of politics. Now for the culture…

