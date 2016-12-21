Anorak | Manchester United balls: Mourinho stays for 10 years (win, lose or bore)

Manchester United balls: Mourinho stays for 10 years (win, lose or bore)

The Mirror says Manchester United want Jose Mourinho to remain at Old Trafford for ‘TEN MOUR YEARS”. United want Jose to “stay for the next decade”. Given that Mourinho has never remained at any club for longer than three years, you might suppose the United headhunters are hopeful, ignorant of what happened with Jose at Chelsea, desperate or a combination of all three.

It’s “Jose’s Big Deal”, agrees the Star. “United want boss to stay for eight more seasons”. They “want him til 2025”. A decade is nine years? Journalists never were much cop at maths.

Nor are they much cop at predictions. On November 9 the Star told readers, “Jose Mourinho is facing the sack from Man United.”

Reading on, the Star says:

“But despite struggling to make a huge impact since replacing Louis van Gaal, club bosses have been so impressed with him that handing him another long-term contract is already on their minds.”

And as the Mirror puts it:

“But United officials have been so impressed with the elf-styled Special One…there is talk of him staying beyond his current deal:

The Star:

Mourinho’s erratic behaviour on the touchline and in press conferences has been a concern to United bosses, as exclusively revealed in Starsport… United also accept the ranting and raving comes with him being one of the world’s ‘box office’ managers.

And the Mirror:

“The hierarchy accept he will often find himself in hot water with the authorities because of his demonstrative nature”

The two stories are remarkably similar. And you won’t be surprised to know that neither story names it source. Wonder if the insider who loves Jose is someone at United or a mole in the office at Jose’s agent?

Mike Kritharis

