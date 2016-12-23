Anorak | The Daily Mail champions BBC and Hacked Off hypocrites to defeat Murdoch

The Daily Mail champions BBC and Hacked Off hypocrites to defeat Murdoch

Enemies can be useful when they agree with you. In a rant against Rupert Murdoch’s bid to “seize control” of Sky, the Mail calls on the great and good to side with it against one man having “complete control of a media empire spanning TV networks and newspapers”.

If Murdoch does make a bid, Karen Bradley, the culture secretary, could call on Ofcom to evaluate whether the public will be worse off. Would the media landscape be diverse enough?

In the Guardian, Polly Tonybee in a long moan about Murdoch notes:

Letting Fox own Sky will start the campaign to undermine the very notion of impartiality and accuracy. We should never let our impartiality rules go: they make BBC news the most trusted around the world.

Eh? Why can’t the BBC continue to be impartial [which it isn’t?] whatever happens to Sky?

Predictable stuff from the tabloid hating Guardian. But less so from the Mail, which takes quotes from a bevy of sources it’s usually keen to discredit.

The BBC:

Sir Michael Lyons, who became chairman of the BBC Trust in 2007, said that Murdoch’s proposal should face a ‘fit and proper person’ test.

Ed Miliband:

Labour leader Ed Miliband, 46, instantly called on Mrs May to refer the bid to Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Hacked Off:

Hacked Off – who fight for a free and accountable press – have also said the bid needs to be checked by Ofcom.

Egregious hypocrisy, indeed.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 23rd, December 2016 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink