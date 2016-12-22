Anorak | The war on Christians and Christmas: Trump v the New York Times and UVA

The war on Christians and Christmas: Trump v the New York Times and UVA

Donald Trump thinks the attack on a Berlin Christmas market was an assault on Christianity. “Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday,” says Trump. “ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad.”

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massacre.

It’s a group not famed for its tolerance of other religions.

So why did it choose to murder people at a Christmas market?

The New York Times says there is no “war on Christmas” and, therefore, Christian belief is not in peril.

The greeting “Happy Holidays” has been in use as a Christmas greeting for more than 100 years. But it has grown in popularity in recent decades as people have tried to be inclusive and sensitive to those of other faiths and the nonreligious.

Do you say happy holidays at Eid or Diwali?

Not everyone opts for coercion at the point of a sabre.

Tim Black notes: “…to defend the freedom of those Christians today who refuse to endorse same-sex marriage, or who believe that a heterosexual couple provides the best environment to raise a child, does not entail defending the beliefs themselves; rather, it entails defending people’s right to hold and practise those beliefs where, as Tom Paine had it, ‘their practice doesn’t disturb public order as established by the law’.”

In the West Christians are criminalised and placed ‘on the wrong side of history’ for expressing their heartfelt beliefs. Coercion has replaced reason.

Trump, the Times‘ and IS each espouse their monocular view of religious intolerance.

Liam Stack ends his NY Times article by stating: ‘It should be noted that Jews, Muslims and others who do not celebrate Christmas often say they are not offended by a hearty ‘Merry Christmas”.’

Who asked them and why were they asked?

As the pollsters look for offence, Campus Reform asked students at the University of Virginia if they find Christmas offensive enough to want it banned.

Paul Sorene

