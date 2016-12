WTF sea creatures caught in Russia

Roman Fedortsov has been taking portraits of sea creatures he’s caught in his native Russia. The Moscow Times published Roman’s photos taken around Murmansk, the largest city inside the Arctic circle and on the water of the Barents Sea.

If you can name it, you can order it off the menu:

Karen Strike

Karen Strike

Posted: 23rd, December 2016