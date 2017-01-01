Anorak | Arsenal: watch Olivier Giroud score an incredible scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: watch Olivier Giroud score an incredible scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace

Olivier Giroud scored a pretty decent scorpion goal in Arsenal’s home match against Crystal Palace. With the ball well behind him, Giroud stuck out a foot and the ball went in. That it hit the underside of the bar on its way to the net made it look even better.

Jammy? Well, you make your own luck:

WHAT AN AMAZING GOAL.. If Mkhitaryan can do it Giroud can also do it! pic.twitter.com/fjtP66jPy3 — 🌏 (@naqeebhapiz) January 1, 2017

