Anorak | Media balls: Liverpool lose points and Sunderland are robbed

Media balls: Liverpool lose points and Sunderland are robbed

Media Balls: a look at biased football reporting. Did Sunderland deserve to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League? Were Liverpool lucky?

Sunderland’s goals came via two very good penalties from Jermain Defoe.

The first Sunderland penalty:

Liverpool FC (official website): “But the Black Cats responded to the setback quickly and were awarded a penalty when Didier Ndong tumbled in the area under pressure from Ragnar Klavan and Wijnaldum.”

He wasn’t fouled. He tumbled.

Sunderland FC (official website): “Ndong was felled after he went through two Liverpool players.”

He was felled, like a blameless tree.

Liverpool Echo: “..a soft penalty when Ndong wasn’t going anywhere.”

Sunderland Echo: “Defoe levelled from the spot after Dider Ndong was brought down in the area”

The penalty that wasn’t given.

On 58 minutes the ball hit a Liverpool hand.

Sunderland (official website): “The referee waves play on despite strong appeals for a penalty. Replays show Januzaj’s cross did hit the arm of Can. That could so easily have been a penalty and probably should’ve been.”

No word on the incident on the Liverpool FC website.

The Verdict:

Sunderland Echo: “Jermain Defoe the hero as he scores two penalties to earn his side a deserved point.”

Sunderland won a point!

The Guardian: “Liverpool drop two points as Jermain Defoe strikes twice from the spot.”

Liverpool lost two points by, er, winning one point.

Such a e the facts.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 2nd, January 2017 | In: Liverpool, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink