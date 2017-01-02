Anorak | Media balls: Liverpool lose points and Sunderland are robbed

Media balls: Liverpool lose points and Sunderland are robbed
Media Balls: a look at biased football reporting. Did Sunderland deserve to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League? Were Liverpool lucky?
Sunderland’s goals came via two very good penalties from Jermain Defoe.
The first Sunderland penalty:
Liverpool FC (official website): “But the Black Cats responded to the setback quickly and were awarded a penalty when Didier Ndong tumbled in the area under pressure from Ragnar Klavan and Wijnaldum.”
He wasn’t fouled. He tumbled.
Sunderland FC (official website): “Ndong was felled after he went through two Liverpool players.”
He was felled, like a blameless tree.
Liverpool Echo: “..a soft penalty when Ndong wasn’t going anywhere.”
Sunderland Echo: “Defoe levelled from the spot after Dider Ndong was brought down in the area”
The penalty that wasn’t given.
On 58 minutes the ball hit a Liverpool hand.
Sunderland (official website): “The referee waves play on despite strong appeals for a penalty. Replays show Januzaj’s cross did hit the arm of Can. That could so easily have been a penalty and probably should’ve been.”
No word on the incident on the Liverpool FC website.
The Verdict:
Sunderland Echo: “Jermain Defoe the hero as he scores two penalties to earn his side a deserved point.”
Sunderland won a point!
The Guardian: “Liverpool drop two points as Jermain Defoe strikes twice from the spot.”
Liverpool lost two points by, er, winning one point.
