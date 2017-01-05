Anorak | Big Brother: Katie Price stars in race row homophobic repeat

Big Brother: Katie Price stars in race row homophobic repeat

The Daily Star presses f9 on the keyboard and gargles up news on Katie Price, the former glamour model “BACK IN CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER”. For those of you not watching the current series of CBB – yes, it’s still on – the knackered show feature slots of Z-listers who unable to achieve lasting fame based on any talent have slinked back inside the house. CBB is a repeat, in much the same way TV panels show are: the same faces making familiar comments to deadline.

Given ubiquitous Katie’s busty home life, a few weeks on CBB might be skin to passing time in a retreat away from the public eye.

But she’s not on CBB. The Star’s headline contains a caveat: Katie will return to the show is “telly bosses hand her a huge fee”. How likely that is depends on the current cop of no-marks’ ability to entertain.

Over pages 4 and 5, the Star lets us know how that’s panning out. There is, as ever there was, talk of a “race row”. Apparently Stacy Francis was “edited out”. It might be an idea to first introduce the woman you can’t see (you can). Stacy is not former footballer Trevor Francis’ daughter, stretching the football gene that offers CBB beds and board to Paul Gascoigne’s step-daughter and George Best’s son. Stacey appeared on the X Factor’s US version.

Over in the Sun, we learn that Francis is embroiled in a “HOMOPHOBIC ROW”.

As the tabloids look for racism and homophobia in a talent show contestant’s dust, we realise how much CBB needs Pricey. Katie, we read has made remarks about Calum Best – “comments too rude for a family newspaper”. But surely ok for one with a topless stunna on page 3 and adverts for onanists to get “quick relief” on phones and sign up hardcore porn channels. The Star doesn’t share the comments. You’ll have to watch for Katie to strut onto the CBB stage to hear them. Or watch recordings of her from a pervious show.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 5th, January 2017 | In: Celebrities, Tabloids, TV & Radio Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink