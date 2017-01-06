Anorak | After 34 years Stalin resigns as party’s youth wing leader

After 34 years Stalin resigns as party’s youth wing leader

New from India to warm the cockles. The Hindu reports on a severe bout of nominative determinism:

DMK’s working president M.K. Stalin has stepped down as the youth wing secretary of the party after holding the post for 34 years. Former Minister and three-time MLA Vellakkoil M.P. Saminathan has been appointed as the youth wing secretary.

A mere 34 years as Dravidian Progress Federation’s youth win leader.

