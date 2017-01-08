Anorak | Czech Republic fight EU over gun control as the ‘Super Holocaust’ looms

Czech Republic fight EU over gun control as the ‘Super Holocaust’ looms

What do we think about the right to carry arms? Amanda Erikson tells us:

Czech government tells its citizens how to fight terrorists: Shoot them yourselves

Good idea?

The Daily Express thinks it is. “Czech citizens may soon be able to legally shoot terrorists,” it says. The story is illustrated with a series of images entitled “Horrifying acts of terrorism we will never forget.” The paper also repeats the words of President Milos Zeman. He ‘already told the Czech population to buy weapons in preparation for a “super Holocaust” perpetrated by Muslim terrorists”.

The Czech Republic is home to 300,000 people with gun licenses. We don’t know how many of them are Muslim. But it can’t be many. There are about 11,000 Muslims in the country.

Obtaining a weapon is relatively easy: Residents must be 21, pass a gun knowledge check and have no criminal record. By law, Czechs can use their weapons to protect their property or when in danger, although they need to prove they faced a real threat.

The move to arm the populace is being promoted by Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec. He says:

“The terrorist attacks we have seen in Western Europe and elsewhere have increased security concerns among the public. More Czechs are getting firearms licenses and I think that if the situation does not improve in the coming months, then the number of firearms holders will grow.”

As the WaPo notes, the push if for citizens to use guns against terrorists if police are delayed or unable to reach the scene.

But the EU is not in favour:

People across the EU will now have to go through medical checks before getting a license to buy firearms. Online sales will also be limited. Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission, called the agreement a “milestone in gun control in the EU. We have fought hard for an ambitious deal that reduces the risk of shootings in schools, summer camps or terrorist attacks with legally held firearms,” he said.

Europe is experiencing a mass wave of immigration of a type seen in the USA . Should Europe too have a Second Amendment to maintain order – “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”?

Or is this all about the right to bear arms if you’re not a Muslim or a refugee?

Karen Strike

Posted: 8th, January 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink