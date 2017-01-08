Anorak | Daily Mail is shocked by the BBC’s pathetic bar bill

Daily Mail is shocked by the BBC’s pathetic bar bill

The Daily Mail loves to give the BBC a bashing. Today it bring news that “The BBC has spent more than £100,000 in three years on alcohol”. Lest any readers think the Beeb was buying ethanol to swap down ex DJs’ chairs, the Mail tells us that booze is “spirits, beer and cider and sparkling wine”.

A Freedom of Information act request revealed a total spend of £115,049 in 2013, 2014, and 2015 on wine, beer, cider and spirits.

The BBC employs around 21,000 staff. The bar bill also includes guests, all those celebs and politicos who need greasing up before making noises to deadline. There were 170-odd different panelists on Question Time alone.

A BBC spokesman tells the paper:

“The BBC has clear policies that drinks may only purchased where there is an appropriate business purpose such as production hospitality for guests and costs have come down by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.”

It is an odd state of affairs when a newspaper criticises another media outfit for having too large a drinks bill. Surely it is newsworthy for how remarkably small it is, not quite a low as the slate at the Mosul Courier but most certainly not a large stinger.

When did British journalists become such prudes?

In 2015, the late Christopher Hitchens recalled an early brush with a hack in the 1960s. He spotted “a man of impossibly fly-blown and lugubrious appearance; his skin sallow and wrinkled, an unfiltered cigarette in his mouth; his eyes like piss-holes in the snow. Only one detail was required to complete the scene, and at first my disordered senses almost refused to register it. Stuck in the corner of his windscreen was a faint and tattered card that read ‘PRESS’. It was yellow all right. It might as well have been stuck in the band of his hat.”

Meanwhile, in 2016 we’d like to see the Beeb’s bill for smart juices and goji berries.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 8th, January 2017 | In: News, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink