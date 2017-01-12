Anorak | Scare Stories: Nutella and Kinder eggs give Ambassador Farage’s guests cancer

Scare Stories: Nutella and Kinder eggs give Ambassador Farage’s guests cancer

Nutella gives you cancer. Maybe. Maybe not. The Daily Mail is taking no chances, warning its readers that the sugary spread offers eaters potentially lethal side effects. Well, one of its ingredients might be cancerous. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) says palm oil, which makes the spread smooth, is “more carcinogenic than any other oil”.

Ferrero, which makes the goo, should know that last year the Mail reported on another of its products. “Kinder chocolate found to contain possible cancer-causing oil,” thundered the headline.

Germany’s Foodwatch found the Kinder Reigel contained mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH), which the European Food Safety Agency has said ‘may be carcinogenic’.

Or to put it another way: MOAH it may not be carcinogenic.

Kinder also make Ferrero Rocher chocs. Those over-sweet balls contain palm oil. Did the Mail fail to spot the danger when it reported on Nigel Farage’s party:

We know Farage and the Mail want a hard Brexit, but surely neither don’t want the EU offed in such a brutal manner?

PS: Add it to the list.

Paul Sorene

