Anorak | Argie-Bargy In Hun-derland! Sun and Star slam EastEnders over Eyetie Slur

Argie-Bargy In Hun-derland! Sun and Star slam EastEnders over Eyetie Slur

by | 13th, January 2017

When Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter told EastEnders viewers the Queen Vic’s Italian supper was “Eyetie night” he triggered a “race row”. So bad is that the Daily Star, the paper that once cheered for the EDL, is aghast.

“Danny Dyer’s character made a slur against Italians,” trills the paper on its front page. By Page 3 it’s a full-blown “race storm”.  Soap fans are in a state of “fury”. For those readers not au fait with racism and not yet furious, Lauren Clarke tells us, “Eyetie is a derogatory word for Italian people which emerged during World War Two.”

 

The Star

 

The Sun agrees. Danny Dyer is “‘Eyetie’ Order”. “The “insult” is used as “offensive slang” rooted in wartime.

 

The Sun

 

Eyetie’s a bit like kraut, a slang term for Germans, which is a bit like ‘Hun’ or ‘Jerries’ – or Argie, a way of talking about Argentineans, which may or not be derogatory depending on what paper you read:

These are few articles in the racially sensitive Daily Star:

 

the sun the hun

 

argie daily star

 

daily star argie

 

daily star kraut

 

And in the Sun:

 

the sun yanks

the sun krauts jerries hun

 

Zuch are zer facts.



