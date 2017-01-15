Anorak | Transfer balls: Diego Costa’s Chelsea pain opens the door for Muller and Morata

Transfer balls: Diego Costa’s Chelsea pain opens the door for Muller and Morata

What’s Diego Cost been up to this weekend? Some say the Chelsea striker is injured. Others say he’s been dropped for brooding and rowing, behaving off the pitch much like he does on it. As his manager Antonio Costa put it when asked when his main striker will return to the side, “I don’t know how long it will take, I don’t have his pain. We’ll see about this next week.”

Reports abound that Costa is looking for a huge-money move to China. Will he go? Not if his team-mates have anything to do with it he won’t. The Telegraph says Costa’s Chelsea team-mates have asked him to apologise over his reported row with the club’s fitness coaches.

Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright can’t see that happening. “Costa doesn’t seem like the sort of person who cares what people think,” says Wright. “Whatever happens – if it’s his back it’s very hard to detect – something has turned him.”

Money, perhaps?

ESPN hears from Costa’s friends (unnamed) who say he doesn’t want to go to China. The Mirror says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has no intention to selling Costa.

But in case he does, Roman will find the cash to buy Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid (Sun) and / or Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller (Express).

Unless the Chinese get to them first and back backs prove to be contagious.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 15th, January 2017 | In: Back pages, Chelsea, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink