Anorak | Media bias: Everton get lucky as Manchester City are robbed in Liverpool

Media bias: Everton get lucky as Manchester City are robbed in Liverpool

Everton thumped Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League today. As ever, we’re on the look out for biased reporting. In the first half, with the scores 0-0, City’s Raheem Sterling went down in the Everton box. No penalty given. But were City robbed?

The BBC says it was a good tackle: “Leighton Baines slid in to deny Raheem Sterling an opening early on.”

The Guardian blames Sterling: “Sterling misses a sitter, and wants a penalty!… He tries to take the ball round the keeper, Baines slides in to block it, and Sterling goes over Robles’ trailing leg!”

So much for the neutral viewpoint. What about the publications with a vested interested in the match?

Manchester Evening Post: “With Robles rushing out, and Baines making a last-ditch challenge, the winger chooses to take a touch and trips over.”

He trips over what? “It’s the slightest of touches from Robles that ultimately brings Sterling down,” the report continues.

So it was a foul. He was tripped.

The Liverpool Echo: “Raheem Sterling went down in the area, with replays seeming to confirm he had been tripped by Joel Robles.”

Replays only “seemed” to show that Raheem Sterling had been fouled.

Everton FC (official website): “Leighton Baines kept a cool head and combined with Joel Robles to thwart the City forward, but the Spanish goalkeeper may have taken the legs of Sterling.”

Only “may”? Was Sterling fouled? Does anyone have a clear answer?

Manchester City (official site): “TV replays proved he’d been caught.”

It was definitely a foul, then – but only if you read the official City website.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, January 2017 | In: Back pages, Manchester City, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink