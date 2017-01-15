Anorak | Scotland’s The Herald says Trump’s inauguration is an episode of The Twilight Zone

Scotland’s The Herald says Trump’s inauguration is an episode of The Twilight Zone

Donald Trump’s affinity with the Scottish people of his mother’s ancestry knows no bounds. Some Scots have been succinct to the point of monosyllabic in giving full throat to their opinions of the US President. Scottish newspaper The Herald is pretty verbose, likening reality TV creation Trump’s inauguration to an episode of The Twilight Zone.

As ever, the best thing on British telly is a US import.

Paul Sorene

