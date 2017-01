West Ham United: Payet does to Bilic what Bilic did to Redknapp

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is upset and let down by Dimitri Payet’s moves to leave the club. In 1997, when Bilic was a player at West Ham, the club’s manager at the time, Harry Redknapp, was also frustrated and upset with his star turn’s machinations.

Whoops.

Mike Kritharis

