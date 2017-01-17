Anorak

Hundreds and hundreds of starlings photographed sat on snow-covered trees in Portland, Oregon

C.S.I. Walker Berg of the Portland Oregon Police Bureau took these photos of his view from the 12th floor of the Justice Center. When he looked down he saw hundreds and hundreds of starlings sat on the snow-laden trees.

 

Crows on Snow Portland Oregon Police Bureau Crows on Snow Portland Oregon Police Bureau

 

