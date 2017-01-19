Anorak | Transfer balls: Manchester United have £70m for Bernardo Silva

Transfer balls: Manchester United have £70m for Bernardo Silva

Transfer Balls: the Sun leads with Manchester United’s summer bid for Monaco’s Portuguese “ace” Bernardo Silva. On top of the £85m Man United have earmarked for Antoine Griezmann’s signature is £70m for Silva.

Is it true? A year ago, Barcelona and Chelsea were looking at Bernardo.

Silva is managed by – yep – Jose Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes, a man routinely billed as “super-agent”, who vies with Super Banker for the title of World’s Least Admirable Super Hero.

What truth there is in the story of Silva to Manchester United is hard to ascertain because the Sun produces not a single quote to support is claim. Still, it must be great for Mendes to know how much 10% of £70m is and for Silva, worth €15.75 million one year ago, to be linked with a big money move to the Premier League.

Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva is contracted to Monaco until 30 June 2019.

Anorak

