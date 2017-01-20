Anorak | When Arsenal won the league at Liverpool in 1989 is being made into a film

When Arsenal won the league at Liverpool in 1989 is being made into a film

There’re making a film about that astonishing Friday night at Anfield on May 26 1989 – you know, when Arsenal needed to beat Liverpool by two clear goals to be league champions? Nearly every sports writer gave Arsenal no chance.

You remember, don’t you, when I drew a short straw on the coach up and sat with the Liverpool fans behind the dugouts? And with all hope seemingly lost and the game up and everything just so closer – so bloody close after so many years waiting – in the dying embers of the last match of the season Michael Thomas burst into the mighty Reds’ box and flicked the ball in to score the winner?

And I tumbled down the seats and ended up on the edge of the pitch? And the whistle went. And I hugged Paul Merson and everything just went nuts? And the fans, did I tell you about the fans – not just the delirious Arsenal fans but the Liverpool fans who all stayed in the ground to sing and hymn their team who had endured so much that season and been one minute away from glory? The air fizzed. It was magic.

And I was there. Did I tell you abut it?

Well, it’s going to be made into a film. Universal Pictures are working on it now. Buy your tickets.

Paul Sorene

