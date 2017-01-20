Anorak | Mike Dean punctures his ego at Barnsley and Leeds United

Mike Dean punctures his ego at Barnsley and Leeds United

Mike Dean is the Premier League referee in the spotlight. In days gone by he’d have been Mr Dean from [insert place here]. We’d have shown deference to his job. Now he’s Mike and you don’t know his address in case someone puts his windows in.

The Sun loves to give Mike a bashing. An it’s delighted to report that Mike’s been relegated. Adam Jones writes:

What will this do for Mike Dean’s ego? …he’s been dropped to the Championship for this weekend’s fixtures.

Mikes the referee for the Barnsley v Leeds United match.

Or as the Daily Mail puts it:

Dean asked to officiate in the second tier after doing six consecutive high-profile Premier League games live on TV

So much for Mr Dean’s ego.

