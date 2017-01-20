Leyton Orient is now twinned with North Korea: read the chief executive bizarre stament

Leyton Orient FC have issued a bizarre statement concerning the club’s future. When owner Francesco Becchetti took over in 2014, they were League One play-off finalist, narrowly lowing to Rotherham on penalties. They are now close to the bottom of League Two. In that time Orient have employed NINE managers. No player from that play-off final defeat remains at the club.

Leyton Orient’s chief executive, Alessandro Angelier has written to the fans. It’s not unlike something the North Korean would put out.

“The actions of the club over the past two-and-a-half years have always been in good faith and that can never be doubted. Mr Becchetti did not like the fan protests because at the beginning of the season everyone, supporters included, praised the club for their summer transfer business. Thereafter Mr Becchetti doesn’t play on Saturday. “I think that within common sense, Mr Becchetti will continue to fund the club, though appropriate offers for the club will be considered. One offer has been received, but it was not acceptable for a number of reasons.”

Names are named.

“In regards to player departures … Jordan Bowery’s contribution during the first half of the season was imperceptible, so his departure can be considered neutral. “[The players at the club now have] a massive desire that was lacking from players in the past like Darius Henderson, Jobi McAnuff and Jordan Bowery.”

And then this:

“I think that my absence due to ill health could have had some negative effect, but I believe even further that the absence of Mr Becchetti during the last three months has had a more negative impact on the squad. “His personal business did not allow him to be close to the team, when he would usually come to the training ground every Friday and to the games on a Saturday. “Mr Becchetti has a great charisma and the players definitely feel his absence.”

Karen Strike

