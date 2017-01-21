Anorak | Fake News Watch: Donald Trump removed MLK’s bust from the Oval Office

Fake News Watch: Donald Trump removed MLK’s bust from the Oval Office

FAKE NEWS WATCH. Donald Trump removed the bust of Martin Luther King that sits in the White House’s Oval Office. Well, that’s what the journalists are reporting.

AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) is, as her Twitter profile states, “Author: The Presidency in Black and White, White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks, Baltimore, Maryland Native.”

She knows her stuff. So when she tweets that Martin Luther King’s bust has been removed from President Trump’s White House, the story must be true. Trump really is that petty and racist. What more proof to you need? She tweets:

The Martin Luther King jr. Bust has been moved out of the Oval Office according The People Magazine DC Bureau Chief who was in there this pm”

Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) heard much the same. He’s the White House / Washington correspondent for @FRANCE24 and @RFI.

From White House pool reporter @toddgillman: the MLK bust is no longer in the Oval Office. A bust of Winston Churchill is back though.

Todd Gillman is “Washington Bureau Chief @DallasNews.” He’s a top man. He’s a trusted source.

Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) is “Senior Politics Editor, Huffington Post.” He was dismayed.

“will we have as much of a collective freak out over the MLK bust being removed from the Oval as we did about the Churchill bust? prob not”

A pox on those double standards. The bust of a white man is removed on Obama’s orders and people are upset; but when the black man’s bust is put in storage because it upsets Trump, not a peep. Nothing. Not a thing. Well, aside from the hundreds of tweets from influential journalists.

Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) is the “White House @TIME”. He reported that the MLK bust had gone. But as the shitstorm gathered more and more power, he told his followers:

Correction: The MLK bust is still in the Oval Office. It was obscured by an agent and door.

Phew! Trust in the mainstream media is restored.

Paul Sorene

