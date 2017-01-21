Anorak | Media bias: Sterling pays the penalty as Spurs get lucky as Manchester City

Media bias: Sterling pays the penalty as Spurs get lucky as Manchester City

Media Balls – a look at biased footballer reporting. Today Manchester City drew 2-2 with Tottenham. With the game 2-1 in City’s favour, Raheem Sterling was through on the Spurs goal. Spurs defender Kyle Walker was closest to Sterling. What happened next?

The BBC gives us the facts:

Raheem Sterling leaves the Spurs defence smoking exit dust as he breezes onto a through ball – just the keeper to beat with Kyle Walker pedaling hard to catch up.. But Sterling can’t take the chance, he’s off balance as he prods tamely towards Lloris – and it looks like Walker’s hand in the back is to blame.

Foul, then? Red card for Walker. Penalty to City. Nothing given. What do the clubs and their local newspapers says on the matter?

The Spurs website: “Kolarov sent Sterling clear, Walker got back at him, poor finish, easy for Lloris.”

Manchester Evening News: “Walker should have been sent off for a push on Sterling as he was about to pull the trigger. Sterling had raced through for yet another one-on-one with Lloris but it ended up a soft shot into his grateful arms.”

Such are the facts.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 21st, January 2017 | In: Back pages, Manchester City, Sports, Spurs Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink