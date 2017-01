Brexit and the Battle for democracy – a video

How did you vote in the EU referendum? The majority who did voted to leave the European Union. Why they did and what should happen now is explained in this terrific video from Spiked.

Brexit and the Battle for democracy:

Paul Sorene

