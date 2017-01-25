Anorak | Barack Obama’s killers target Donald Trump

Barack Obama’s killers target Donald Trump

The Donald Trump Death Cult is in full cry. Whenever a new man is unveiled as the new President of the USA, the talk swiftly turns to his murder. (See Barack Obama Death Cult.)

CNN reports:

The Secret Service said Tuesday it is taking “appropriate action” after one of its agents suggested on Facebook that she would not defend President Donald Trump should someone try to shoot him.

So much for Trump making more jobs.

PS: Hey, CNN, how’s Obama getting on.

Karen Strike

Posted: 25th, January 2017 | In: News, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink