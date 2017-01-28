Anorak | Daily Mirror uses John Hurt’s death to bury Theresa May and Donald Trump’s Special Relationship

Daily Mirror uses John Hurt’s death to bury Theresa May and Donald Trump’s Special Relationship

When Donald Trump was voted in, the Daily Mirror was aghast that he’d called Theresa May after dialling so many other leaders. It was a”poor start to the Special Relationship”. May was “at the back of the queue of world leaders”. The President-elect had issued a snub.

So how did the Mirror report the news that May is the first world leader to meet President Trump?

Was it front-page news?

And every other paper?

Such are the facts.

Paul Sorene

