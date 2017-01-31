Anorak | Tens of thousands of homosexual men pardoned for past ‘crimes’

Tens of thousands of homosexual men pardoned for past ‘crimes’

A new rule means old judgements are no longer fit for purpose. In 2013, Alan Turing was pardoned. His conviction for gross indecency quashed. Turning, ‘creator of the modern computer’, committed suicide in 1954. His crime was to have been gay.

What this pardon does for him is debatable. What is does for the State is clear: it absolves the current crop of blame. It makes them look good and on the right side of history.

Today the State decreed that thousands of gay and bisexual men found guilty of breaking the law for breathing have been posthumously pardoned. Around 49,000 men have been cleared.

All male homosexual activity was illegal until 1967. Tuning was guilty. He accepted a deal: he’d have hormonal treatment, a chemical castration, to set him on the straight and narrow. Turning, a man who had aided Britain’s war effort considerably was deemed a security risk. Police watched him. A hero was made a pariah, an enemy of the State, by dint of his sexuality.

Karen Strike

