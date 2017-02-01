Anorak | Transfer balls: Chelsea’s deadline day frenzy leaves Sky wanting

Transfer balls: Chelsea’s deadline day frenzy leaves Sky wanting

It’s a big day of telly as Sky Sports News’s reporter stand in football ground car parks countrywide, check their anoraks for stains and the area for football fans likely to lurk into view holding a sex toy (see 2014) before delivering to camera the latest rumours. The lynchpin for the drama is Jim White, who is now available in a multimedia format, being as he is on Sky Sports News, talkSport radio and in the Sun, wherein he was forecasting the big moves.

Said the paper’s headline on January 31:

‘DEADLINE DAY GURU – Jim White backs Ashley Young, Wilfried Zaha, Leonardo Ulloa and Scott Hogan all to move with Chelsea also spending big’

What sayeth the sage of Sky?

‘What makes it a special day is getting that piece of information that other people have not got and breaking it live on air. Being first is key, and making sure it is accurate…’

Jim gets the news on the nod. His sources are top notch. Says Jim:

‘Agents drop me messages trying to get airtime for their clients and saying their players might being going here or there. I also speak to managers and also chairman. I speak to them a lot. They tell me what direction the deals are going.’

So here are the man in the know’s ‘TOP FIVE DEADLINE DAY DEALS’.

Ashley Young to West Brom

Wilfried Zaha to Tottenham

Leonardo Ulloa to Sunderland

Scott Hogan to West Ham

Chelsea to spend big

How big? Big, says Jim:

‘Chelsea will bring in this lad from Schalke. He is a full-back and is more than decent. Sead Kolasinac. He will replace Branislav Ivanovic. I also think they will get Craig Gordon from Celtic, which will allow Asmir Begovic to go to Bournemouth.’

One day and the with the transfer window shut, was the guru right? First up is Chelsea.

In: Nathan Aké Bournemouth loan recall; Charles Musonda Real Betis loan recall

Chelsea spent nothing.

And none of the players tipped by White to move clubs did.

Transfer Deadline Day is getting tired. Time to give it a mid-season break?

Paul Sorene

