Anorak | Sun writer mocks Liverpool player’s England win

Sun writer mocks Liverpool player’s England win

The Sun newspaper is not popular among Liverpool fans. The Sun’s chief football reporter Neil Ashton noticed that Liverpool’s Adam Lallana has been voted the best player in the England team.

The Liverpool playmaker polled 39% of votes from members of the England Supporters Club. He was a clear winner, beating Jamie Vardy (12%) and Wayne Rooney (8%) into second and third places, respectively.

So what did the Sun’s man in the know have to say about the likeable Liverpool player?

He mocked him. “It’s like Iceland never happrned,” tweeted Ashton.

England lost 2-1 to Iceland at the European championships – a game in which Lallana was an unused substitute.

Such are the facts.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 1st, February 2017 | In: Liverpool, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink