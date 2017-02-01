Anorak | The biased Guardian says Trump approves of child killing (Obama droned them to sleep)

The biased Guardian says Trump approves of child killing (Obama droned them to sleep)

Is the media biased against President Trump? He says it is. And – get this – here’s evidence that he’s right. The Guardian leads with the picture of the Anwar al-Awlaki’s daughter, Nawar al-Awlaki, who “may have been fatally shot in intelligence operation on al-Qaida that left at least 14 people, including a US commando, dead.”

The headline declares:

Eight-year-old American girl ‘killed in Yemen raid approved by Trump’

A child’s death was “approved by Trump”.

Is that biased? Or is it a little too subtle for you?

Did the Guardian lead with pictures of children killed in attacks approved by Barack Obama?

No.

Did we see faces on the Guardian’s cover of people – including pregnant women and children – offed when Obama-approved bombs killed 131 people at a wedding and 140 civilians at a funeral in Yemen?

No. Maybe Obama bombed them to sleep? Maybe he blessed them with his ordinance? Maybe being killed on Obama’s approval is more desirable than being killed on Trump’s?

Did we see any faces on the Guardian’s front page of the children deported – some of the 2.5 million people sent packing on Obama’s instructions?

No.

Is the media biased?

Yes.

Is Trump out of step with previous American leaders?

No.

Paul Sorene

