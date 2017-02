Jewish mothers beat Ronald Reagan to Belsen-Bergen

Did your Jewish mother help you in life? In the Times, Danny The Fink harks back to the camps and his own mother’s ordeal:

She never wallowed in victimhood. When told by her son Daniel that Ronald Reagan was visiting Belsen-Bergen, she retorted: “So what, I’ve been.”

Brilliant.

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, February 2017 | In: Broadsheets Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink