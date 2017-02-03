Anorak | Terrible Donald Trump tattoos

Terrible Donald Trump tattoos

DID you see Donald Trump and think, ‘Hey, I’d like to have that guy’s face on my skin’? These people did. They got Donald Trump tattoos, which are not alternatives to US passports – yet. Tara McGinley says the tattooed most likely got inked because they lot a bet. Yeah, a Trump tattoo in an indelible badge of honour. Who knew?

Karen Strike

