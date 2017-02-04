Anorak | Media bias: Daily Mirror attacks Chelsea ‘killer’ Alonso over Arsenal ‘flying elbow’ goal

Media bias: Daily Mirror attacks Chelsea ‘killer’ Alonso over Arsenal ‘flying elbow’ goal

Chelsea v Arsenal. Early on in the match, Chelsea’s Marco Alonso scores. In the process he obliterates Hector Bellerin. Should the goal have stood? The media takes a look. It’s all pretty even handed reporting until the Daily Mirror gets in on the act. It sees fit to repeat an ugly tweet linking Alonso clattering Bellerin with a car accident in which a woman was killed – Alsono was driving the vehicle in 2011.

BBC: Bellerin taken off injured – hurt by Alonso’s elbow as Spaniard scores

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge:

Lots of debate here at Stamford Bridge about whether that was a foul by Marcos Alonso on Hector Bellerin for Chelsea’s goal. Clearly a collision but that was a natural jumping movement from Alonso and not every collision is a foul…so correct decision for me.

Telegraph:

Marcos Alonso bullied the smaller Bellerin in the aerial challenge to bury the rebound.

The Sun:

Alonso all but headed Bellerin into the net there as well. The Gunners’ full-back landed flat on his back. Very painful. He’ll need some TLC. Meanwhile, Gabriel tries a defender’s shot from 22 yards but like my npower dual fuel bill, it’s always rising.

The Guardian:

That was a very entertaining half of football. Chelsea lead through Marcos Alonso’s controversial goal

The Mirror calls it a “flying elbow”…

had the challenge been on the goalkeeper the referee would have given a free-kick against Alonso.

The Mirror then does something despicable. In 2011 Alonso was driving a car in Madrid. He was, reportedly, over the alcohol limit. A woman passenger was killed. Pathetic stuff from the Mirror.

The Express:

Marcos Alonso has battered Hector Bellerin there… barging Bellerin out of contention with his arm as he nodded home.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 4th, February 2017 | In: Arsenal, Chelsea, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink