Anorak | Media bias: Daily Mirror attacks Chelsea ‘killer’ Alonso over Arsenal ‘flying elbow’ goal

Media bias: Daily Mirror attacks Chelsea ‘killer’ Alonso over Arsenal ‘flying elbow’ goal
Chelsea v Arsenal. Early on in the match, Chelsea’s Marco Alonso scores. In the process he obliterates Hector Bellerin. Should the goal have stood? The media takes a look. It’s all pretty even handed reporting until the Daily Mirror gets in on the act. It sees fit to repeat an ugly tweet linking Alonso clattering Bellerin with a car accident in which a woman was killed – Alsono was driving the vehicle in 2011.
BBC: Bellerin taken off injured – hurt by Alonso’s elbow as Spaniard scores
Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge:
Lots of debate here at Stamford Bridge about whether that was a foul by Marcos Alonso on Hector Bellerin for Chelsea’s goal. Clearly a collision but that was a natural jumping movement from Alonso and not every collision is a foul…so correct decision for me.
Telegraph:
Marcos Alonso bullied the smaller Bellerin in the aerial challenge to bury the rebound.
The Sun:
Alonso all but headed Bellerin into the net there as well. The Gunners’ full-back landed flat on his back. Very painful. He’ll need some TLC. Meanwhile, Gabriel tries a defender’s shot from 22 yards but like my npower dual fuel bill, it’s always rising.
The Guardian:
That was a very entertaining half of football. Chelsea lead through Marcos Alonso’s controversial goal
The Mirror calls it a “flying elbow”…
had the challenge been on the goalkeeper the referee would have given a free-kick against Alonso.
The Mirror then does something despicable. In 2011 Alonso was driving a car in Madrid. He was, reportedly, over the alcohol limit. A woman passenger was killed. Pathetic stuff from the Mirror.
The Express:
Marcos Alonso has battered Hector Bellerin there… barging Bellerin out of contention with his arm as he nodded home.
Faute Alonso sur Bellerin ! #chears pic.twitter.com/B02FG3GQBZ
— ARSENAL VINE (@VineOfArsenal) February 4, 2017
