Anorak | Fake News: Bosnia attack survivor Chelsea Clinton recalls the Bowling Green Massacre

Fake News: Bosnia attack survivor Chelsea Clinton recalls the Bowling Green Massacre

Compare and contrast the following news about the Bowling Green Massacre and Hillary Clinton landing under enemy fire in Bosnia. Fake news is big news right now.

Sat at the top of the new cycle is the idea that pimply Putin-supporters pumped out fake news stories which swung the election for Donald Trump. Amid reports that the great unwashed don’t trust journalists is news that fake stories were taken as fact and influenced people to vote for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

A British poll in late 2016 found that 25% of those polled said they trusted journalists. Oddly, journalism is much more widely trusted – up to 65% – when the report is read aloud by a TV newsreader.

Politicians are trusted by just 21% of the people.

The assumption is that the people who fell for fake news – the stupid and gullible who read only one news source and don’t talk to people in the street (68% trust rating) – are Trump voters. Clinton voters were too knowing to be so easily duped.

Bosnia, 1996.

Hillary Clinton is on a visit to the war-town country. She tells media in 2008:

“I remember landing under sniper fire. There was supposed to be some kind of a greeting ceremony at the airport, but instead, we just ran with our heads down to get into the vehicles to get to our base.”

Utter balls. Hilary and her daughter Chelsea Clinton landed at Tuzla Air Base. Local and dignitaries met the Clintons at the airport. They gave them flowers, a poetry reading and at least one hug from a well-placed photogenic child.

In The Des Moines Register, said Hillary:

“We landed in one of those corkscrew landings and ran out because they said there might be sniper fire. I don’t remember anyone offering me tea on the tarmac there.”

Called out on his balls, Clinton spokesman Howard Wolfson told reporters in 2008:

“The facts are clear from contemporaneous news accounts that she was entering a potentially dangerous situation… is it possible that in the most recent instance in which she discussed this that she misspoke, with regards to the exit from the plane…”

Not lie. Not fake news. A misspoke.

Bowling Green Massacre.

President Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway tells media:

“I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

There was no Bowling Green Massacre.

Conway says she misspoke. She meant to say ‘Bowling Green terrorists’.

In 2013, the Justice Department announced the sentencing of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to federal prison after they confessed to attacking U.S. soldiers in Iraq and tried to assist al-Qaeda in Iraq by sending money and weapons.

Massacre. Nothing like it. Utter balls.

Cue Sniper survivor Chelsea Clinton.

Fake news is a big issue. But it’s nothing new.

