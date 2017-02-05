Anorak | Snake gets stuck in woman’s stretched earlobe (photos)

Snake gets stuck in woman’s stretched earlobe (photos)

To Oregon, where Ashley Glawe’s pet Ball Python snake, Bart, has got stuck in her stretched earlobe. Ashley playing with Bart when it began to side through her stretched earlobe.

Unable to free herself of Bart, Ashley called the emergency service to “extract” the critter. A nick from a surgical blade, some Vaseline and Bart was free.

