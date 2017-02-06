Anorak

Anorak | The Guardian seeks unpaid BAME workers for its ‘society of journalism’

The Guardian seeks unpaid BAME workers for its ‘society of journalism’

by | 6th, February 2017

“Young BME people! We know you need help getting into journalism. Come work for us for free!” tweets Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian). She spotted his great advert in the Guardian. The paper wants to give BAME journalists the chance to be unpaid workers. Although you BAMEs do get BFH – Bus Fair Home.

 

 

The Guardian BME jobs

 

Previously.

‘Join the fight against unpaid internships’ – say the Guardian.



Posted: 6th, February 2017 | In: Broadsheets, Money, News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers