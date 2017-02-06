Anorak | The Guardian seeks unpaid BAME workers for its ‘society of journalism’

The Guardian seeks unpaid BAME workers for its ‘society of journalism’

“Young BME people! We know you need help getting into journalism. Come work for us for free!” tweets Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian). She spotted his great advert in the Guardian. The paper wants to give BAME journalists the chance to be unpaid workers. Although you BAMEs do get BFH – Bus Fair Home.

Previously.

‘Join the fight against unpaid internships’ – say the Guardian.

Paul Sorene

