Anorak | Thick Labour voters turn Stoke Central into a call centre paradise and Islington overspill

Thick Labour voters turn Stoke Central into a call centre paradise and Islington overspill

All Brexit voters are thick. So says Polly Tonybee in an article for the Guardian, ostensibly about the Stoke Central by election. Stoke Central is a safe Labour seat. Well it has been. But Labour is morally bankrupt and not fit or purpose. It has acquiesced to anti-Semitism. Recent Labour governments have been very good at blowing up Muslims in their own countries. It no longer represents working-class concerns.

Jeremy Corbyn has bern talking about limits on pay and pay ratios. He told us: “‘This is not about limiting aspiration or penalising success, it’s about recognising that success is a collective effort and rewards must be shared.” How is that not limiting? Labour is not about people getting more; it’s about people getting less. It’s not about aspiration; it’s about reducing everyone to a low level. Under Labour, socialism means less for all. How’s that inspiring?

Tonybee focuses on Labour’s rival:

For Ukip the stakes could not be higher. Lose here and the party is well and truly dead: its new leader, and its candidate here, Paul Nuttall buried on his first outing. Byelections are the great hope of insurgent parties, when voters can indulge in risk-free protest. No seat could be riper than this Brexit hotspot, where almost 70% voted leave: Stoke perfectly matches this week’s BBC research showing the closest correlation between high Brexit areas and low education qualifications. Though ethnic minorities make up only 15% of Stoke’s population, on the doorstep I found immigration the hot button issue.

First up: is 15% a notable low percentage of ethnic minority people? The Office for National statistics tells us:

Whilst the majority of the population gave their ethnic group as “White” in the 2011 Census, results from the past 20 years show a decrease, falling from 94.1% in 1991 down to 86% in 2011. London was found to be the most ethnically diverse area, while Wales was the least diverse.

So Stoke is a little above average in its ethnic make-up.

As for thickos voting Brexit, well, insults will always win over the working-class demos, so keep going.

She then adds:

…the result will matter most for the people of Stoke: for their identity, their reputation, how they want to be seen in the world.

Right now, Polly sees them as thick and anti-immigrant.

Who do they want to be? If Stoke became the Ukip seat that set off a far-right tremor, that would blight its image and prospects, branding it a lost zone of the despairing and angry.

So vote Labour and get…?

Stoke should and could have a better future. Transport links are excellent, north and south, and it’s a good logistics base with large call centres. Rows of pleasing redbrick homes are cheap and potentially alluring for escapees from the unaffordable south.

Call centres, good escape route and a place for southerners to downsize to. Live the dream in the Guardian’s vision of Stoke – a haven for the thick.

Karen Strike

Posted: 7th, February 2017 | In: Broadsheets, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink