Anorak | Superman addresses Donald Trump in 1950

In 1950, Superman, a refugee from a distant land, had this message for American youth.

…and remember boys and girls, your school – like our country – is made up of Americans of many different races, religions and national origins, so…

if you hear anybody talk against a schoolmate or anyone else because of his religion, race or national origin – don’t wait: TELL HIM HAT KIND OF TALK IS UN-AMERICAN.

KEEP YOUR SCHOOL ALL AMERICAN