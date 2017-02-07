Anorak | Superman addresses Donald Trump in 1950

Superman addresses Donald Trump in 1950
In 1950, Superman, a refugee from a distant land, had this message for American youth.
…and remember boys and girls, your school – like our country – is made up of Americans of many different races, religions and national origins, so…
if you hear anybody talk against a schoolmate or anyone else because of his religion, race or national origin – don’t wait: TELL HIM HAT KIND OF TALK IS UN-AMERICAN.
KEEP YOUR SCHOOL ALL AMERICAN
Spotter: flashbak
