Anorak | Liverpool balls: ‘Dropped’ Adam Lallana Rises For Spurs Match

Liverpool balls: ‘Dropped’ Adam Lallana Rises For Spurs Match

As Liverpool prepare to host Spurs in the Premier League’s one-horse race – Chelsea are miles ahead – the Sun brings news that Liverpool player Adam Lallana is ‘set to miss crunch clash with Spurs after being left out of tactical training drills’. He’s been ‘dropped’.

Do any Liverpool fans read the Sun online? That headline news sure is tempting. But we’ll save you the pain. The story is that ‘Lifelong Reds fan’ Micky Quinn told TalkSport listeners Lallana ‘was not involved in drills this week by Jurgen Klopp’.

Has he been dropped. Is he being rested? Is Quinn talking balls? The very next line tells us:

ADAM LALLANA looks set to miss Liverpool’s crunch clash with Tottenham this weekend after claims he has been left out of some tactical training sessions.

And as Quinn says, deep into the story: “…whether he’s going to dropped, I’m not too sure.”

Or as The Liverpool Echo puts it:

Lallana, meanwhile, was left out of training on Thursday as a precaution due to a tight muscle, but the Reds hope he will respond well to treatment and take his place in the side this weekend.

Such are the facts.

Paul Sorene

