Anorak | The Guardian makes beyond-satire error in Private Eye fake news story

Satire is not dead. The Guardian, however, might be beyond parody. In a story entitled ‘Private Eye flourishes in satire’s new golden age of ridicule’ the Guardian features a photograph of the magazine’s editor, Ian Hislop, sat ‘at his desk in the magazine’s office’.

But that isn’t his desk. It isn’t his office. Had the Guardian conducted a muon of research – and get a load of that phone! – it would have realised that the image shows Hislop [got that bit right!] in a replica of the editor’s office at a V&A Museum exhibition.

Says one voice in the Guardian’s report: “It’s hard in the post-truth, fake news, alternative facts time to distinguish between what’s real and what’s comedy.”

He’s not kidding.

Paul Sorene

