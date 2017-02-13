Anorak | The Guardian makes beyond-satire error in Private Eye fake news story

Anorak

by | 13th, February 2017

Satire is not dead. The Guardian, however, might be beyond parody. In a story entitled ‘Private Eye flourishes in satire’s new golden age of ridicule’ the Guardian features a photograph of the magazine’s editor, Ian Hislop, sat ‘at his desk in the magazine’s office’.

 

private eye fake news guardian

 

But that isn’t his desk. It isn’t his office. Had the Guardian conducted a muon of research – and get a load of that phone! – it would have realised that the image shows Hislop [got that bit right!] in a replica of the editor’s office at a V&A Museum exhibition.

Says one voice in the Guardian’s report: “It’s hard in the post-truth, fake news, alternative facts time to distinguish between what’s real and what’s comedy.”

He’s not kidding.

 



