Anorak | ‘The Chuff of Dreams’: Daily Mail’s X-rated headline of the day

‘The Chuff of Dreams’: Daily Mail’s X-rated headline of the day
It’s the ‘Chuff of dreams’ in the Daily Mail.
For those readers not au fait with a chuff, the Urban Dictionary defines it yhus:
chuff
anglo-slang for snatch, vagina.
“How’s the weather in Phoenix?”
“Dryer than a nun’s chuff.”
Steamy stuff in the Mail.
PS: good to see old Viz writers getting wok in the mainstream press.
