Anorak | ‘The Chuff of Dreams’: Daily Mail’s X-rated headline of the day

‘The Chuff of Dreams’: Daily Mail’s X-rated headline of the day

It’s the ‘Chuff of dreams’ in the Daily Mail.

For those readers not au fait with a chuff, the Urban Dictionary defines it yhus:

chuff

anglo-slang for snatch, vagina.

“How’s the weather in Phoenix?” “Dryer than a nun’s chuff.”

Steamy stuff in the Mail.

PS: good to see old Viz writers getting wok in the mainstream press.

Karen Strike

