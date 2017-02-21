Anorak | Arsenal fan uses Trump demo to protest ‘Wenger Out’

Arsenal fan uses Trump demo to protest ‘Wenger Out’

To the anti-Trump protest at Whitehall, London. Some people would like the UK to rescind the invitation for Donald Trump to tread the red carpet with Her Majesty. They say Donald Trump being met by the Queen would be embarrassing. No, not for the elected leader of the world’s greatest republic, but for the hereditary leader of the feudal landed gentry.

Anyhow, the best bit of the protest, which has zero chance of achieving its aims, is the Arsenal fan who showed off his anti-Arsene Wenger banner.

Talksis of Wenger lasting four more years, much like Trump. Which one garners the most protests is up to you.

Spotter: @arsenalviral

Mike Kritharis

