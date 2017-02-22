Anorak

Anorak | Enemies of the People: the Daily Mail takes up Stalin’s cry

Enemies of the People: the Daily Mail takes up Stalin’s cry

by | 22nd, February 2017

Daily Mail news, now. And a spot of Donald Trump bashing on February 18, 2017. President Trump labelled several media outlets as ‘the “enemy” of the people’.

For readers unsure what that means, the Mail is informative:

 

enemy of the people daily mail

 

Not that the Mail would ever behave like a Red:

 

enemies of the people daily mail

 

Perhaps not everyone at the Mail realises that columnist Craig Brown is a parodist? It was he who wrote on the then Labour Party leader Ed Miliband:

 

craig brown daily mail

 

Well, if Stalin was good enough for the Mail…



Posted: 22nd, February 2017 | In: Politicians, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers