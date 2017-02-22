Anorak | Enemies of the People: the Daily Mail takes up Stalin’s cry

Enemies of the People: the Daily Mail takes up Stalin’s cry

Daily Mail news, now. And a spot of Donald Trump bashing on February 18, 2017. President Trump labelled several media outlets as ‘the “enemy” of the people’.

For readers unsure what that means, the Mail is informative:

Not that the Mail would ever behave like a Red:

Perhaps not everyone at the Mail realises that columnist Craig Brown is a parodist? It was he who wrote on the then Labour Party leader Ed Miliband:

Well, if Stalin was good enough for the Mail…

Paul Sorene

Posted: 22nd, February 2017 | In: Politicians, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink