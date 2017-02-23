Anorak | Brigitte Bardot sings for the man buried riding his Harley Davidson

Brigitte Bardot sings for the man buried riding his Harley Davidson

The afterlife’s better with a Harley Davidson motorbike. When 84-year old Bill Standley of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, died he was buried in a plexiglass and wooden coffin sat astride his 1967 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. To complete the look, Bill wore a helmet, leather jacket and biker boots.

The Columbus Dispatch says Standley started to plan his funeral 18 years before he breathed his last. “This was his dream,” said one of his daughters, Dorothy Brown. “He was a one-of-a-kind.”

But just in case Bill wasn’t one of a kind and you also want to be buried with your Harley, we’d like to recommend some music to be lowered into the underground garage by. It’s Serge Gainsbourg’s Harley Davidson, as recorded by avid biker Brigitte Bardot.

The song was sung by Serge Gainsbourg, Gerard Depardieu and Johnny Hallyday on French TV in 1980. And for reasons unexplained, Serge is astride astride a BMW. Maybe his glasses are just a tad too dark.

