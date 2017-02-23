Anorak | Leicester City sack Ranieri but greedy owners keeps faith in lazy players

Leicester City sack Ranieri but greedy owners keeps faith in lazy players

And so it came to pass that nine months after leading Leicester City to an unlikely Premier League title – the Foxes upset odds of 5,000-1 – the club’s owners have sacked Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester have won just five matches this season. They have failed to score a league goal in 2017. So Ranieri goes because it’s cheaper to sack him than it is to get rid of the failing players. The owners care more for Premier League TV money than glory and continuity.

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has issued a statement:

“This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.”

A harder decision than this one: in September, Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha put himself on the matchday programme instead of manager Claudio Ranieri. The club’s first ever home Champions League match was down to one man. Ranieri was notable by his absence. Personal sentiment does not come last at the King Power.

The statement continues:

“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.”

Outstanding. Skilful. Motivating. Measured. A World leader. Transformative. SACKED!

“It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”

You can’t but think that Ranieri’s well shot them.

But at least the Leicester City revolution continues. Last season most fans wanted them to win the title. This season we’d be pretty pleased if they were relegated.

Mike Kritharis

